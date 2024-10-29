If you are a fan of Minnesota's state fish, the walleye, you might want to think about taking a trip out to Idaho. Why? Well, right now the walleye is considered an invasive species in Idaho, which means in Idaho they are hoping to fish the prized Minnesota fish into submission.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, IDFG, is asking those fishing in Idaho waters to "come out and catch walleye fish, also known as yellow pike, as the fish are spreading in Idaho waters at an alarming rate. For the past few years, IDFG has asked anglers to harvest any walleye they catch in Idaho salmon and steelheads rivers."

KTVB reports that "In 2023, anglers caught 19 walleye in the Snake and Salmon rivers. In 2024, so far, IDFG has gotten 60 verified reports of walleye that were caught."

Idaho officials aren't saying that the walleye are "bad" fish, walleyes just don't get along well with the native fish species found in Idaho rivers and the walleye also threaten the survival of salmon and steelhead.

A 2023 news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says that in areas where there are steelhead and salmon there are no limits on walleye caught.

"There is no limit on size or possession in rivers in Idaho where there are salmon or steelhead. Fish and Game is trying to keep track of angler encounters and locations where they are caught."

Would you consider flying out to Idaho for walleye fishing?

