Minnesota Woman Killed When Her Wheelchair Is Hit By A Truck

Plymouth, MN (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota woman was killed Monday after her wheelchair was struck by a truck.

It happened around 11:00 am in Plymouth, where a shooting happened a few hours earlier.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was crossing Highway 55 at an off-ramp from I-494 when she was hit. The preliminary report indicates she was in the crosswalk at the time she was struck.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jessica Arel of Loretto.

The deadly incident happened about the same time police and other officials were holding a news conference in Plymouth to talk about a shooting that happened in a middle school around 8:45 am.

