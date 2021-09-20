Minnesota Virus Hospitalizations Reach Highest Mark of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota reached 757 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday.

The hospitalizations are the highest of figure of 2021 so far as the more contagious delta variant continues to pose a threat to the state's handle on the virus.

The total includes 230 patients in intensive care, which is the most since late December.

Intensive care capacity has been hovering around 95% statewide in recent weeks, with regular beds nearly 92% full, according to state hospital capacity data.

Essentia Health reinstated visitor restrictions at their facilities on Monday, citing increasing virus transmission.