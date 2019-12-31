Minnesota Vikings 2020 Opponents Revealed
The 2019 NFL playoffs are get underway this weekend, and yesterday.the NFL revealed the opponents that will be on the Vikings schedule in 2020.
While the actual dates and times will be announced later, we do know who the Vikings will face at U.S. Bank Stadium, and on the road.
2020 Minnesota Vikings Opponents
Vikings Home Games
- Green Bay Packers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
Vikings Road Games
- Green Bay Packers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
The complete schedule with dates will be announced by the NFL in April. Skol!