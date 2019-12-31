Minnesota Vikings 2020 Opponents Revealed

The 2019 NFL playoffs are get underway this weekend, and yesterday.the NFL revealed the opponents that will be on the Vikings schedule in 2020.

While the actual dates and times will be announced later, we do know who the Vikings will face at U.S. Bank Stadium, and on the road.

2020 Minnesota Vikings Opponents

Vikings Home Games

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Vikings Road Games

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

The complete schedule with dates will be announced by the NFL in April. Skol!