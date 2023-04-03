Minnesota Twins Unveil Several New Food Items at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Just in time for the home opener later this week, the Minnesota Twins have unveil several new and locally-inspire menu items at Target Field.

Some of this years new specialty items include:

MAIN CONCOURSE

Official Fried Chicken ( Minnesota Made ) offerings include Four-Piece Fried Chicken, Chicken Tenders, Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fries. Available at Section 133.

( ) offerings include Four-Piece Fried Chicken, Chicken Tenders, Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fries. Available at Section 133. Union Hmong Kitchen ( Minnesota Made ) offerings include Kramarczuk’s Hmong Sausage & Khao Sen Rice Noodle Bowl (seared Hmong Sausage served with chilled rice noodles, fresh herbs, cabbage and vegetable slaw tossed in a sweet chili vinaigrette). Available at Section 127.

( ) offerings include Kramarczuk’s Hmong Sausage & Khao Sen Rice Noodle Bowl (seared Hmong Sausage served with chilled rice noodles, fresh herbs, cabbage and vegetable slaw tossed in a sweet chili vinaigrette). Available at Section 127. Jonny Pops ( Minnesota Made ) offerings include Summer Strawberries & Cream, Chocolate Fudge & Oat Milk, Rainbow Fruit Stacks, Watermelon and Red, White & Boom. Available at Section 126.

( ) offerings include Summer Strawberries & Cream, Chocolate Fudge & Oat Milk, Rainbow Fruit Stacks, Watermelon and Red, White & Boom. Available at Section 126. Chicken or Steak Philly Sandwich – Thinly-sliced chicken or steak sauteed with onions and peppers, served on top of a hoagie roll with cheese sauce. Available at Section 126.

– Thinly-sliced chicken or steak sauteed with onions and peppers, served on top of a hoagie roll with cheese sauce. Available at Section 126. Mega Pretzel – Shareable Mega Bavarian SUPERPRETZEL served with cheese sauce and mustard. Available at Sections 122 and 318.

– Shareable Mega Bavarian SUPERPRETZEL served with cheese sauce and mustard. Available at Sections 122 and 318. “Beer Bat” – Souvenir baseball bat filled with an ice-cold beer. Available throughout the ballpark.

– Souvenir baseball bat filled with an ice-cold beer. Available throughout the ballpark. Waffles & More – Offerings include Chicken and Waffles, Berries and Waffles, and Belgian Waffle with locally-sourced maple syrup. Available at Section 114.

– Offerings include Chicken and Waffles, Berries and Waffles, and Belgian Waffle with locally-sourced maple syrup. Available at Section 114. Wine Carafe – Selection of wine, champagne, mimosas and more. Available at Section 114.

– Selection of wine, champagne, mimosas and more. Available at Section 114. Soul Bowl (Minnesota Made) offerings include Queen B Lemonade Pouches and Jr. Gong Jerk Chicken Bowl (roasted jerk chicken thighs glazed with pineapple jerk sauce and served with sweet plantains and yellow rice). Available at Section 113.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

Loaded Potatoes – Crispy, fried, braised baby red potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon and scallions. Available in Truly on Deck.

– Crispy, fried, braised baby red potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon and scallions. Available in Truly on Deck. Cochinita Sliders – Pork wrapped in banana leaves and braised in adobo, served on sweet Hawaiian rolls with habanero-pickled red onion and tequila pickles. Available in Truly on Deck.

– Pork wrapped in banana leaves and braised in adobo, served on sweet Hawaiian rolls with habanero-pickled red onion and tequila pickles. Available in Truly on Deck. Banh Mi Sandwich – Sous vide pork belly served on top of a toasted hoagie roll with dark soy aioli, pickled vegetables and sweet soy caramel. Available in Truly on Deck.

– Sous vide pork belly served on top of a toasted hoagie roll with dark soy aioli, pickled vegetables and sweet soy caramel. Available in Truly on Deck. Mrs. Parker Donut Peach Cobbler ( Minnesota Made ) – A yeast donut from Soul Bowl, topped with sweet peach cobbler filling, caramel drizzle and crushed vanilla wafers. Available in Truly on Deck.

( ) – A yeast donut from Soul Bowl, topped with sweet peach cobbler filling, caramel drizzle and crushed vanilla wafers. Available in Truly on Deck. T-Rex Cookie ( Minnesota Made ) – Varieties include Chocolate Chip and Monster. Available at Gate 34, Delta SKY360° Club, Truly on Deck Grab & Go and the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level.

( ) – Varieties include Chocolate Chip and Monster. Available at Gate 34, Delta SKY360° Club, Truly on Deck Grab & Go and the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level. O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. cocktails ( Minnesota Made ):

Hot Honey Crisp – Keeper's Heart Rye with sweet-and-sour mix, Monin Hot Honey Syrup, Monin Apple Syrup and topped with soda. Whiskey Sota – Keeper’s Heart Bourbon with Monin Strawberry Ginger Lemonade and Ginger Ale. Garnished with fresh lemon and lime squeezes.

cocktails ( ):

GATE 34 PUB

Lovejoy Bloody Mary (Minnesota Made): Choice of Classic or Thai Basil and garnished with a Lovejoy-seasoned Minnesota Duroc Pork Belly.

Since Target Field opened in 2010, The Twins, along with foodservice partner Delaware North, continue to work closely with local partners to add more variety with a hometown connection.

The Minnesota Twins will hold their home opener on Thursday.

