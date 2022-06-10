Minnesota Twins 2022 Special Events & Promotion Calendar
Just a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, and the Minnesota Twins are in first place in the American League Central Division.
Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins special events and promotions schedule for the next chunk of 2022.
2022 Special Events & Promotion Highlights
Friday Night Fireworks (6/10): Postgame fireworks every Friday night game from June through August.
Play Ball T-shirt Night (6/12): The first 5,000 kids 12 & under through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Play Ball t-shirt.
Twins Dollar Dog Day (6/21): Every Tuesday, hot dogs are just $1 at the Hennepin Grille and Taste of Twins Territory concession stands Limit 20,000 per game; 2 per person. Sales tax not included.
Twins Tumbler Giveaway (6/22): The first 10,00 Twins fans through the gate will receive a Twins tumbler.
You can see the full list of dates and promotions for the 2022 home season at Target Field HERE.
Single-game tickets for the remaining 2022 home schedule are on sale now at twinsbaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app.