Minnesota Twins 2022 Special Events & Promotion Calendar

Just a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, and the Minnesota Twins are in first place in the American League Central Division.

Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins special events and promotions schedule for the next chunk of 2022.

2022 Special Events & Promotion Highlights

Friday Night Fireworks (6/10) : Postgame fireworks every Friday night game from June through August.

Play Ball T-shirt Night (6/12) : The first 5,000 kids 12 & under through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Play Ball t-shirt.

Twins Dollar Dog Day (6/21) : Every Tuesday, hot dogs are just $1 at the Hennepin Grille and Taste of Twins Territory concession stands Limit 20,000 per game; 2 per person. Sales tax not included.

Twins Tumbler Giveaway (6/22): The first 10,00 Twins fans through the gate will receive a Twins tumbler.

You can see the full list of dates and promotions for the 2022 home season at Target Field HERE.

Single-game tickets for the remaining 2022 home schedule are on sale now at twinsbaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app.