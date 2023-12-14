Minnesota Timberwolves Superstar Bringing Basketball Camp To St. Cloud

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar center Karl-Anthony Towns will host a Youth Basketball Camp at Whitney Recreation Center on January 13th, 2024.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6-16 with two sessions scheduled, one from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m..

Over the course of the day, Minnesota star Center, Karl Anthony-Towns and our coaches will provide your child with valuable basketball knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Campers are asked to arrive in gym shorts and sneakers. All participants will receive a camp team photo with KAT, a limited edition t-shirt and some items from event sponsors.

The price of registration is subject to change as the event gets closer. As of December 14th, each session is priced at $199 per camper.

Towns has led the Timberwolves to the best record in the NBA so far this season at 17-5, which is also the best start in team history.

