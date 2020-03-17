Minnesota State High School League Preparing For All Options

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials with the Minnesota State High School League says the decision to end all winter sporting events was the most unique challenge they've had to face.

Executive Director Erich Martens says given the speed at which things were happening they needed to make some fast choices for the sake of the student athletes and fans.

He says with schools closed for the next two weeks, and potentially longer, it's unlikely the state tournament games will be made up, and the spring sport season may be on the chopping block too.

Our schools and activities can ramp up pretty quickly and as a staff we are willing to support that, however that's looking unlikely. More and more restrictions are being put in place and until we see a different direction it's going to be hard to consider putting season back in action.

He says while sports can bring people together, it's important to remember some things are more important.

We can't predict how things will go and the more planning we can do the better off we will be in terms of reacting, making decisions and communicating with the public.

Martens says as it stands now there will be no games or scrimmages through at least April 6th. Practices, training, and drills will be prohibited through at least March 27th.

He says they are continuing to get input from health experts to help craft guidelines as new details develop with COVID-19.

