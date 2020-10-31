Minnesota Reports 3,021 New COVID-19 Cases and 20 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 20 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,021 new positive cases Saturday.

Statewide, the cumulative totals are now 2,457 and 148,472 respectively.

Stearns County reported one death of a resident in their 70s and 113 new cases. Sherburne County reported 51 new cases, and Benton County reported 30.

Health officials say over 2,839,000 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.