Minnesota Reports 101 New COVID-19 Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 101 more people have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

The state did not report statistics on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday so these are the numbers from just Wednesday.

State Health Commission Jan Malcolm released a statement on the new record for deaths for a single day.

This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development. For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern.

The previous record high for a one-day death total was 72 people, which was hit earlier this week.

Governor Tim Walz released the following statement upon the news that Minnesota reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in one day.

This Thanksgiving, many Minnesotans set their holiday table smaller than they normally do. Many chose to do so to protect their family from the spread of COVID-19. But for the more than 3,000 families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, it wasn’t a choice. Those chairs will always remain empty.

Stearns County and Benton County each had five deaths on Wednesday, and Sherburne County had one more death.

The total number of people who have died in Minnesota since the pandemic began is up to 3,476.

Minnesota had 5,704 new positive cases on Wednesday, 314 of them were in Stearns County, 125 were in Sherburne County, and 68 were in Benton County.

The total number of cases in the state is just over 295,000, however, nearly 245,000 of them are no longer in isolation.

The total number of people who have had to be hospitalized is just over 16,000, with over 3,600 of them requiring time spent in the ICU.