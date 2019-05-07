Minnesota PUC Considering Proposed Solar Farm in Benton County

FOLEY -- Benton County could see an additional $4.4-million in tax revenue over the next 25 years if plans are approved for a large solar farm northwest of Rice.

Geronimo Energy is proposing a 100-megawatt solar farm on 800 acres of private land in Langola Township.

Benton County Department of Development Director Roxanne Achman says the money would come from a solar production tax. She says Langola Township would also receive an estimated $1.1-million in production taxes over that time period.

The Benton County Assessor's Office says the county would also see the property taxes on that parcel double from an annual amount of $14,000 to $28,000.

Benton County is not the controlling agency for the project. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will determine whether the project moves forward. However, county commissioners are being asked to sign a resolution of support at their county board meeting Tuesday.