Minnesota Politicians Form Presidential Recommendations Committee

WASHINTON D.C. (WJON News) -- Four Minnesota politicians have formed a committee to recommend candidates to President Donald Trump.

Congressmen Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Brad Finstad, and Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach announced the formation of the committee to help recommend candidates for U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal, and other vacancies that may come up in Minnesota.

U.S. Capitol In Washington Stefan Zaklin, Getty Images loading...

The lawmakers say the committee's members are some of the sharpest legal minds in Minnesota and they have a wealth of experience and expertise. The committee will be chaired by former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Barry Anderson. The full committee will be:

Barry Anderson (Chair), former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice

David Asp, Partner at Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP

John Hinderaker, President of the Center of the American Experiment

Allie Howell, Trial, and Appellate Counsel at the Upper Midwest Law Center

Tad Jude, a former judge in Minnesota's Tenth Judicial District