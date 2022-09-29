Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts.

They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.

Officials originally estimated about 667,000 Minnesotans were expected to be eligible for the payments, which were initially estimated to be around $750.

However, the state’s labor department said after the deadline to apply had passed, nearly 1.2 million people had applied for funds.

About 214,000 of those people were notified in August they were going to be denied the money, and anyone who was to be denied then could go through an appeals process.