Minnesota Native Makes His Mark Serving the U.S. Navy

Minnesota Native Makes His Mark Serving the U.S. Navy

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

Many Minnesotans are serving the United State military overseas and that includes a Waconia, Minnesota native.  Navy outreach shared the following information:

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jase Grunder, from Waconia, Minnesota, revises the shop’s schedule in the maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. 

 

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Minnesota Native, navy
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON