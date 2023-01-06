Minnesota Missed Connection Simply Wants To Buy Man His ‘Favorite Pack Of Beer’

I can't get enough of the missed connection page on Craigslist. I'm not sure if it's some weird part of my brain that wants to see what is going outside my little bubble, or if I am amused to think that these get responded to on a regular enough basis that people keep posting to the page. Either way, this week's most intriguing Craigslist Missed Connection involves driving in the snow we all got, and a helpful stranger.

I made it home safe. Thanks for pulling my car out. Between the snow and me crying I couldn’t think straight in the moment. PLEASE, your favorite pack of beer is on me. It’s the least I can do

It's a pretty straightforward missed connection but in the sense of someone wanting to thank another person for the kind gesture offered on that snowy day.

Maybe I am naive, and this could be some secret code meant for an individual who is seeking another, but I'm choosing rather, to believe it's someone reaching out and offering sincere thanks in an effort to reward that person for lending a hand, or in this case probably a truck to pull the poster out of the snow, on a January day in Saint Paul.

We've probably all experienced a moment like the one the poster wrote about. Maybe you weren't the person stuck in the snow, but the other person offering to help. Karma is a funny thing if you believe in that, and hopefully, this good deed that was offered by Doug ends with him getting either his case of beer, or in the cosmic sense a case of beer.

