Antiques! Top-5 + 1 Craigslist Finds This Week In Central Minnesota

It's garage sale season across Minnesota with folks shopping their unwanted or unused goods for some cash. Many times these items have been lovingly cared for over the years, but that's not the case. Here are the top-5 Craigslist antique finds I found this week, plus 1 that is well 'different'.

The online listing for the couch reads:

Antique American Federal Sofa, 1800’s

Stunning burled wood frame with exaggerated scrolled back and arms,

and raised on heavy carved lions paw legs.

Fine carved details. High quality construction. Gorgeous figural mahogany accents.

Professionally reupholstered. Rolled pillows with unique arm detail.

Exceptional finish and condition.

Dimensions: 85” long, 26” deep, arms are 32” high and back is 35”high.

Comes from a smoke free, pet free home.

The online listing for this vintage oven reads:

I have an antique vintage 1966-1975 Majic Chef stove/oven. It has been downstairs for years and is in very good shape. Great for a collector or a cabin. Asking $400.00.

The online posting reads:

Beautifully restored solid oak loveseat and rocking chair with ornate detail. Professionally refinished and reupholstered in a rich, warm stain and green-patterned tapestry with tiny dark rose-colored detail. The set is in absolutely perfect condition. Very solid. No squeaks or creaks. Rocker has a quiet, easy roll. Will be stunning in a four-season porch, reading area, sitting room...most anywhere! Will only sell as a set. $375

The online listing for this neat doorstop reads:

Original cast iron doorstop. Conestoga wagon being pulled by a team of oxen. This doorstop dates back to 1920’s-1930’s. Doorstop retains most of its original paint. It is marked with a shaker number 64 copyright C and makers mark LVL-L. Lenore Vehoren Lovell also called Candlestick Company & Craft Company. The doorstop measures 10in. long X2.65 in.depth X6 1/4 .in.T.Doorstop weighs 3 lbs.

The post for this great looking antique vase reads:

Beautiful Roseville Pottery blue vase with handles. Columbine pattern 23 - 10". Made in early 1940's. One small non-visible chip on bottom.

$100 cash only please.

Now for our +1. It's different than the other items listed, it's an antique, but to many it doesn't look like an antique because we still see these being used in places. It's a parking meter.

The post about the meter is short but to the point:

This is a working parking meter from Glencoe Mn.

takes Pennys nickels and dimes. the lock on the

money box is out but can be replaced.

