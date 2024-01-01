Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Winners
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players discovered their tickets are worth $1 million.
The $1 million winning tickets were bought in Delano at Coborn’s and in Dundas at Kwik Trip.
Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.
The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:
Isanti Mobil, 721 Heritage Blvd. N.W., in Isanti
Lake City Fresh Market, 310 S. Lakeshore Drive, in Lake City
Hy-Vee Gas, 2027 S. Broadway, in New Ulm
Owatonna Food & Fuel, 401 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna
Kwik Trip #150, 6250 County Road 120, in St. Cloud
The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:
Cub Foods, 1201 Larpenteur Ave. W., in Roseville
Speedway #4385, 27 W. Birch St., in St. Joseph
Cenex Convenience, 112 Main St., in Dent
Kwik Trip #273, 6516 Grand Ave., in Duluth
Kwik Trip #615, 1740 Commerce Drive, in North Mankato
The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:
Kwik Trip #216, 4805 Miller Trunk Highway, in Hermantown
Koehnen’s BP, 17415 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka
M&H Gas, 721 Arcade St., in St. Paul
Lake Region Co-op #26, 512 Seventh St. N.E., in Buffalo
Freedom Valu #67, 4548 Shady Oak Road, in Minnetonka
The Minnesota Lottery sold 100,000 more Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets this year. A total of 800,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 24, 2023, and sold out in a record 22 days, on Nov. 14, 2023, creating the fastest sellout ever.
More than 15,000 additional winning numbers were also announced this morning, including five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.
