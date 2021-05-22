Minnesota Man Sentenced for Killing, Dismembering Woman
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) -- A Moorhead man has been sentenced to 30 ½ years in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old woman who prosecutors say was killed and dismembered.
Reports say 28-year-old Ethan Broad was sentenced on Friday.
Authorities recovered the woman’s remains from a landfill in April 2020. Authorities say Broad had confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but he said it was an act of self-defense.
Authorities say he cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags, and dumped them in bins near his apartment in south Moorhead, near the border with North Dakota.
