Minnesota Man Gets Jail in Deaths of 2 Women Hit by Boulder

HASTINGS (AP) -- A Minnesota truck driver has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for the deaths of a mother and daughter who were killed when a boulder fell from his truck and smashed into their car.

Joseph Czeck of Hastings, Minnesota, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the July 2018 deaths of 67-year-old Karen Christiansen and her 32-year-old daughter, Jena Christiansen, both of Shoreview, Minnesota.

The plea agreement accepted by the judge calls for Czeck to serve his jail time in two segments. He also must write a letter of apology.