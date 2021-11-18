Minnesota Man Gets 5 Years For Date Rape Drug Death

There are seriously some evil people out there. If you ask me, 5 years in prison for killing a woman with a date rape drug is not nearly enough time. Five years is even to short of a sentence just for using a date rape drug, let alone when it kills the woman.

Edward Antonio Zappa, 40, of Mounds View was recently sentenced to 5 years in the St Cloud Prison for the drugging death of 43 year old Thea Renae Toles. She died after overdosing on the date rape drug GHB on a Tinder date in 2019 according to the Pioneer Press. He also got 2 and a half years of supervised probation.

“I feel my sister was going through a recent break-up and she wanted somebody to be there and not judge her,” Ruth Toles, Thea’s younger sister, said of Thea’s decision to meet Zappa through the online dating app. “She was loved by her family.”

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office pushed for a 10 year sentence but the defense portrayed Toles as a "willing participant" who voluntarily agreed to meet Zappa at his home.

Zappa called 9-1-1 the next day and reported that Toles was not breathing and later told police he was not aware of her taking any drugs the night before. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner found that Toles has an excessive amount of GHB in her system.

He said amounts of GHB more than 260 ml can cause a deep sleep and possible coma. Toles had 340 ml in her system and here death was ruled due to GHB toxicity.

Assault, drugs, domestic assault, theft and burglary were previous felony convictions on Zappa's record.

