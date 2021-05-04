Minnesota Man Charged With Killing His Young Niece in Hit and Run

Get our free mobile app

Walker, MN (KROC-AM News) - The charges filed against the alleged hit and run driver accused of killing a young child in northern Minnesota on Sunday identify him as the victim's uncle.

28-year-old Anthony Goose of rural Walker was formally charged today with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation in connection with the death of the 1 1/2-year-old girl. He is accused of being intoxicated and fleeing the scene when he struck and then ran over his niece outside of her family’s home.

The criminal complaint indicates Goose's blood-alcohol-concentration was tested at more than .12 following his arrest. The court document also says witnesses reported and a video recording from a security camera showed him hitting the little girl and then running her over as he backed out of the driveway at his sister’s home near Walker. The security camera video then shows Goose speeding away from the scene while the child's stepfather ran out of the house in response to her screaming.

Goose is being held on $25,000 conditional bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 17th.

