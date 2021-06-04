Minnesota Man Arrested in 49-Year-Old Chicago-Area Slaying
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- Authorities say a 76-year-old Minnesota man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago.
The Naperville Police Department arrested Barry Lee Whelpley of Mounds View,
Minnesota, on Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Julie Ann Hanson.
The retired welder has been charged with murder and was taken into custody in Minnesota, where he is awaiting extradition to Illinois.
The girl was reported missing on July 8, 1972, after last being seen riding away from her home on a bicycle. Her body was discovered later that day in a Naperville field.
Investigators said at the time that she had been stabbed 36 times and sexually assaulted.
Get our free mobile app
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.