Minnesota Lottery Has Record Sales for 3rd Year in a Row

ROSEVILLE -- Minnesotan's interest in gambling hasn't been slowed by the coronavirus. State Lottery officials say they had record sales for the fiscal year that just ended.

This is actually the third year in a row that the Minnesota State Lottery has had record sales.

Sales of lottery tickets were at $668.6 million, with $423.6 million of that paid out to players in prize money which is also a record. Another $156 million was returned to the state, and $44.8 million went back to retailers for commissions.