Minnesota Lawmakers Unveil $300M Plan to Rebuild from Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats who control the Minnesota House have announced a $300 million economic aid proposal for businesses damaged and destroyed following the death of George Floyd.

The legislation is aimed at commercial corridors in lower income neighborhoods that were hardest hit as protests over the May 25 death of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent.

Many of the affected small businesses were owned by people of color and immigrants. The package includes a $125 million relief fund that's meant to get aid out to small businesses in the next two to three weeks, with the rest of the money designated for longer-term recovery.