Minnesota House Bill Allows Counties to Join South Dakota

ST. PAUL -- Is it possible that one day we could be South Dakotans, without ever moving?

A Republican lawmaker from southern Minnesota has introduced a bill in the State House that would allow counties to join other states. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal says his bill would establish a process to request approval to be excluded from the Territory of Minnesota.

If it passes, it would start the process for allowing Western Minnesota Counties to vote to join the State of South Dakota, or any county to vote on joining a neighboring state.

He does have a petition on his website for people who want to support the bill.

Munson says as Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St. Paul.

