Minnesota Health Leaders Warn of Strain on Caregivers, Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health leaders are warning that the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is putting heavy strain on hospitals and health care workers statewide as the coronavirus burns through the unvaccinated population.

They also told reporters Thursday that transmission in schools and among children is a particular concern, with pediatric ICU beds in short supply.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says Minnesota is now seeing more than 3,000 cases per week in children under 12, who aren't approved for vaccinations.

She says that's "a new and troubling high mark for the entire pandemic," underscoring that COVID-19 is not just a threat to older people.