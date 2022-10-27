Halloween is on Monday, and if you are looking for a different type of spooky trip idea, you might want to check out this Minnesota golf course that is reportedly haunted by the former landowner, AND has the former farmer and his wife's gravestones still near the fairway of the first hole!

Montgomery National Golf Course is currently going through some changes, including adding a new clubhouse, changing up hole locations, and adding different hazards. One thing that might NOT be changing is the fact that the golf course is reportedly haunted!

The course was built on land owned by Bendict Burii, and he and his wife were laid to rest near a large cottonwood tree on the first fairway.

The golf course has had its share of odd experiences in the past, including TVs being turned on and off inside the old clubhouse. The TVs and an apparition in the old clubhouse is supposedly attributed to a former owner of the golf course, seemingly enjoying the afterlife doing what many would want to do, spending the day at the golf course.

Other tales include seeing an apparition out on the course around sunset seemingly fade into nothing, which is attributed to possibly Bendict Burii, the farmer who used to own the land. Maybe he is scouting the fields looking at the land that once grew crops, and wonders what has happened to his once quaint farm.

You don't have to take my word for it, I used to live two blocks from Monty's golf course, right under the water tower, and I'd ask neighbors about the possible hauntings and I'd either get a shrug or a telling smile. My favorite answer came from a guy who worked at the brewery in town, he told me to do an investigation near dusk, and report back to him what I found.

And you know what I found? A bunch of folks who enjoyed a day out on the links, smiles, and a few guys leaving the clubhouse after a few beers.

Life's too short not to have some fun, or to believe what you wish, the current owner Greg McKush seems to believe.

