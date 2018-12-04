Minnesota DNR Touts Nature-Related Christmas Gift Ideas

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering some gift ideas for that nature lover in your life.

DNR spokeswoman Amy Barrett says one idea is a Minnesota State Parks permit . It gives you year-round access to all 75 Minnesota parks and recreation areas.

Barrett says a Minnesota State Parks gift card is good at the Minnesota Bookstore , can be used for licenses, rentals and other DNR-related items.

You can also shop at the Minnesota State Parks Nature Stores where you'll find clothing, jewelry board games and more.

Other gift ideas are lifetime hunting and fishing licenses , and a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine.