Minnesota DNR Releases Deer Field Reports Ahead of Opener
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the firearms deer hunting season just weeks away, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is out with its field reports.
In the southern part of Minnesota, deer populations are increasing and deer fared well over the winter.
In central Minnesota deer populations remain robust and have been feeding on a bumper crop of acorns this year. Hunters can harvest up to three deer in many permit areas in central Minnesota.
In the northeast, deer populations are still struggling to recover due to a severe winter and predation.
In northwestern Minnesota deer populations are mostly stable and the deer fared well over the winter.
The DNR estimates that more than 400,000 hunters will be out on the opening day on Saturday, November 4th.
The DNR reminds hunters to check their permit areas to determine if they have to provide samples to test for chronic wasting disease.
