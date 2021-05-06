Minnesota DNR Offering $2500 Reward in Eagle Deaths

A pair of bald eagles were found dead in the Blackduck River in northern Minnesota in late April following an anonymous tip, leading to an investigation that concluded the birds had been shot.

A $2,500 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction of the person(s) responsible, as bald eagles are a federally protected species. Anyone who knows something is asked to call Minnesota's 'Turn In Poachers' (TIP) line at 800-652-9093.

According to AllAboutBirds.org:

The Bald Eagle has been the national emblem of the United States since 1782 and a spiritual symbol for native people for far longer than that. These regal birds aren’t really bald, but their white-feathered heads gleam in contrast to their chocolate-brown body and wings. Look for them soaring in solitude, chasing other birds for their food, or gathering by the hundreds in winter. Once endangered by hunting and pesticides, Bald Eagles have flourished under protection.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is also involved in the investigation.

The birds were sent to the USFWS forensics lab in Oregon for an autopsy to reveal the official cause of death.

You can learn more about Minnesota's anonymous 'Turn In Poachers' (TIP) hotline HERE.