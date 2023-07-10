Minnesota Community Leader Dies In Pickup/Bicycle Accident

Such a sad story, Mark Knutson of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota was tragically killed yesterday in a bicycle accident on South Shore Drive, Detroit Lake.

Knutson, 53 was a longtime running advocate and was Director of the Fargo Marathon. Knutson, of Detroit Lakes was also the general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreational Area in Detroit Lakes.

According to valleynewslive.com, at approximately 7:06 Sunday morning Becker County Dispatch received a call reporting a serious bicycle accident on South Shore Drive on Detroit Lake.

Knutson was traveling westbound on South Shore Drive on his bicycle when he was struck by a pickup towing a boat also traveling westbound. Driver of the pickup towing the boat trailer was identified as Jacob Grabowski, 42 of Fargo.

Authorities are investigating the accident and no chares have been filed.

Mark Knutson was very much loved and respected in the area. Project 412 wrote this on Knutson's Facebook page;

Today Project 412 lost a dear friend. Mark Knutson helped us get started and was our second employee for a blink of time until the opportunity to manage Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, Inc. came along which is where DL needed him to be. Mark was so special and he was “all in on DL”. He helped us find furniture, hang giant white boards, discuss ideas galore, and most importantly helped us choose a vision for Project 412. He loved everything about living here. He took every opportunity to go on the lake and to get involved in the community. Mark was the guy you wanted on your team. He got stuff done in the best way possible, he took chances, he tried new things, and he lived life to the fullest! We are so grateful for the much too short of time he lived here and will always be grateful for his leadership, counsel, and friendship. Our hearts break for his family and his countless friends.

He will be missed.

