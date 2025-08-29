Bear and dove hunting seasons start Monday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says bear hunting could be a bit slower this year as opposed to last year due to an abundance of forest foods. Dry, hot conditions last year led to more bear activity. Schmitt says acorns and berries are prevalent in Minnesota forests. He indicates he has heard numerous reports of baits being hit by bears over the last couple of weeks. Baiting for bears was allowed to start in Minnesota on August 15.

Bear Population Growing

The vast majority of bears in Minnesota can be found in northern Minnesota but Schmitt says Central Minnesota has a growing population. He says bears are often caught on trail cameras throughout the area. Bears can be hunted in Central Minnesota. We're in no quota area. Schmitt says 3 quarters of the bears that are shot are taken in the first 2 weeks of the season. He says 4,600 permits have been sold which Schmitt says in the most sold since 2013. Approximately 3,500 bears were shot in Minnesota last season. Bear hunting season continues through October 12.

Dove Hunting

The dove hunting season opens Monday September 1. Schmitt says dove hunting is huge in the southern part of the country and gaining in popularity here. For those interesting in giving dove hunting a try, Schmitt says do some scouting, look in grain fields and sunflower fields. He says when these fields are harvested is the best chance to dove hunt. Southern Minnesota present the best chance to find dove in the state. Dove hunting season goes until November 29.

Wild Rice Season

Wild ricing is something that has taken place in Minnesota for many years. Schmitt says a core group of people in the state do this. Wild rice season in Minnesota opened on August 15 and will continue until September 30. Harvest hours are from 9am-3pm daily.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.