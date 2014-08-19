Minneapolis Parents Charged In Death Of 6-Week-Old

steakpinball, flickr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police have charged two parents in the suffocation death of their 6-week-old daughter in March.

Thirty-nine-year-old Cardie Jackson and 40-year-old Shonwta Jackson were charged with second-degree murder Monday.

Police say the baby suffocated in a laundry basket filled with a pillow and blankets where she regularly slept. They say a nurse had given the couple information warning against including pillows or loose bedding in a sleep environment.

Police say the baby was the couple's 11th child. They had lost custody of nine children and a 2-year-old is in foster care. The state had required Cardie Jackson to show she could care for the 2-year-old when the child was born.

The couple hadn't been arrested Monday night. It wasn't immediately clear if they have attorneys.