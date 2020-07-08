Minneapolis Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Woman
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man with fatally shooting a pregnant woman whose baby was delivered at a hospital.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday that 27-year-old Zachary Robinson was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a gun.
An arrest warrant has been issued, and police are looking for Robinson.
According to the complaint, police were called to a shooting in south Minneapolis on Sunday night and found 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus outside a shot-up Ford Explorer.
Columbus died at a hospital but doctors were able to deliver her baby. The complaint says Robinson was the baby's father.
