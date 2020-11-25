Minneapolis Announces Updates to No-Knock Warrant Policy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis' mayor and police chief have changed a policy that dictates how officers should carry out so-called no-knock warrants.

The new policy announced Wednesday requires officers to announce their presence as they cross the threshold of premises, as well as make periodic announcements while inside.

The announcement by Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo comes six months after the death of George Floyd and is one of several changes the department has implemented amid calls to defund and revamp the police department.

The policy goes into effect Monday.

One activist called the change disappointing, saying it doesn't go far enough.