Mini Golf Is Back At Sartell Community Center!

Last summer the Sartell Community Center hosted a "Swing Into Summer" event that featured a mini golf course. Later that year, they brought the portable course inside and allowed folks to golf in the gym.

We brought our toddler and had a blast as a family putting our way through the homemade course. It was fun for adults and easy enough for little kids to try as well, without the cost of some of the bigger mini golf courses.

Even though there is warmer weather in the forecast it's still plenty cold outside. Well, we have good news: the Sartell Community Center has brought back the mini golf course!

Our son Charlie sure loves mini golf. He even got a hole-in-one as a three year old at Summerland last year!