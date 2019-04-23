Milwaukee Man Claims 3rd Largest Powerball Jackpot Tuesday

MADISON, WI -- A 24-year-old suburban Milwaukee man says he screamed for about 5 or 10 minutes after realizing he won a $768 million Powerball jackpot, the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Manuel Franco , of West Allis, came forward at a news conference Tuesday in Madison, where Wisconsin's lottery is headquartered. Franco said his heart started racing when he realized one of the 10 individual tickets he bought a Powerball drawing last month was a winner.

Franco says he quit his job a couple of days later but declined to say where he worked.

Franco says he plans to be wise about spending his new wealth and wants ``to help out the world.''

He says he chose the cash option lump sum of $477 million.

Meanwhile, two Republican lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow lottery winners in Wisconsin to remain anonymous. Current state law doesn't allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.