Military Members Will Get Some Fun Bonuses At Freedom Fest This Weekend

To quote a current country song, "I like my drinks like my roof, on the house" and if you are a military member and are heading to Pierz's Freedom Fest don't forget your Military ID! The folks who are putting on the show are offering military members TWO free drinks as a way to share their appreciation for you for defending our freedom.

The two free drinks are for military members of ANY branch, they just need to bring their Military ID with them to the festival this Saturday.

Of course, we've already shared who will be singing the National Anthem at Pierz Freedom Fest, and now we know who will sing God Bless America.

A big congrats to Janel Betsinger on the honor of singing!

For those attending the festival this weekend at the Genola Ball Park, here are some things that you should know.

1. VIP- what’s included?

-8 drink chips, $15 meal voucher, VIP tented area with Snacks, tables & chairs, shade, bar, bathrooms, and front stage viewing.

2. Can we bring in Chairs?

- yes

3. Can we bring in coolers?

-No

4. Do I need my ID?

-Yes we card EVERYONE if you forgot it we can’t give you a 21 and over wristband

5. Can I put a tent with my camper on my site?

-No one camper/tent only

Headlining the festival is Trace Adkins, with additional music coming from Lonestar, The Fabulous Armadillos, and TNT Tribute to AC/DC.

For more information on what you can and can't bring in and more festival information, you can always head to the Pierz Freedom Fest website, here.