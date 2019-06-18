Mielke Named New Principal at Oak Ridge Elementary

(Photo: Sartell-St. Stephen School District)

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has selected Jason Mielke as the new Oak Ridge Elementary principal beginning the 2019-2020 school year.

Mielke served as principal at Foley Elementary School this past year and has previous principal experience in the Rush City School District.

He replaces former Oak Ridge Elementary Principal Kip Lynk who has taken a position as a Principal Leadership Specialist with the Southwest Prairie Regional Center of Excellence in Marshall.

