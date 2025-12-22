MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- People can take part in the celebration of Kwanzaa with a week-long event. Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis is hosting Pan-African Kwanzaa 2025 from December 26th to the 31st at the Cultural Wellness Center. Organizers say the event moves beyond traditional celebrations to create living practices of unity.

The Cultural Wellness Center The Cultural Wellness Center loading...

Each day will explore one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa via ceremonies, creative practice, community vision, and dialogue. Everyone is encouraged to attend all six days to take in the entire experience, but single-day participation is okay as well. The full schedule includes:

December 26 – UMOJA (Unity) : Creating the Unity Tapestry and understanding coherence as a living system

: Creating the Unity Tapestry and understanding coherence as a living system December 27 – KUJICHAGULIA (Self-Determination) : Reclaiming naming practices and African epistemologies of purpose

: Reclaiming naming practices and African epistemologies of purpose December 28 – UJIMA (Collective Work & Responsibility) : Engaging healing as collective technology through grief ritual and joy-making

: Engaging healing as collective technology through grief ritual and joy-making December 29 – UJAMAA (Cooperative Economics) : Co-creating the Liberated Economy Map and Abundance Blueprint

: Co-creating the Liberated Economy Map and Abundance Blueprint December 30 – NIA (Purpose) : Developing the Purpose Codex through ancestral meditation and intergenerational alignment

: Developing the Purpose Codex through ancestral meditation and intergenerational alignment December 31 – KUUMBA (Creativity) : Building the Fractal Shrine through performance, art-making, and cultural expression

: Building the Fractal Shrine through performance, art-making, and cultural expression January 1 – IMANI (Faith): Launching the Elder Collective with seven-generation intentions and intergenerational blessings (Midtown Global Market is Closed)

Elder Atum Azzahir says they are calling into existence an Elder Collective that understands the fractal nature of liberation, and what is practiced during the seven days creates patterns that will ripple across the community, generations, and the Pan-African diaspora. Pan-African Kwanzaa 2025 runs from Noon to 3:00 p.m. each day and is free to attend.

