Michigan Man Sentenced for Shooting at Driver in Stearns County

(Photo: Stearns County Jail)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to shooting at another driver during a road rage incident near Avon has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 24-year-old Shannon Woods of Inkster, Michigan to a stayed sentence of three years in prison. He must serve 270 days in the county jail in staggered 90-day terms.

Woods pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in April.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 between St. Joseph and Avon last September.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a caller told them another driver fired a gun at his vehicle, striking him in the nose. Woods was found and arrested near the Melrose exit.

