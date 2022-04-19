Metro Bus Riders No Longer Required to Wear a Mask

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation, riders will no longer be required to wear a mask.

The change includes all Metro Bus services and transportation hubs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still encouraging people to wear masks in public places, but the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing a mask mandate.

