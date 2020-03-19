Metro Bus Reducing Service Starting Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus will reduce services as part of a nation-wide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Sunday, Metro Bus will change all routes and services (with the exception of the Northstar Link) to reflect normal Saturday schedules.

The Metro Bus Administrative offices and downtown Mobility Training Center will be closed until further notice. The Transit Center will remain open during hours of service.

You are asked to make essential trips only during this time.

Service Hours:

- Dial-a-Ride paratransit services will be available 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day.

- ConneX On-Demand service in Sartell will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

- Fixed Routes will operate from about 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with individual routes varying. (Shown below)

