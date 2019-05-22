Metro Bus Driver Wins National Competition

ST. CLOUD -- When it comes to driving bus St. Cloud has one of the best in the business. Metro Bus Dial-A-Ride driver Todd DeZurik won first place at the 30th National Community Transportation Association of America Roadeo.

The competition was held on Sunday at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

DeZurik competed against 76 other drivers and won by four points.

This was DeZurik's fifth year competing at the National Roadeo and the second time he has won it.

The local bus roadeo will be held on June 21st at St. Cloud State University's Halenbeck Hall.