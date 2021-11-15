Metro Bus Announces Extension to Connex

SARTELL -- Metro Bus has announced an extension to their Connex ride share service through 2022.

After an extension last year, the service was supposed to end in December.

Now, the service will continue through 2022.

The extension allows Metro Bus to collect data on the effectiveness and efficiency of the program.

A decision on if they will make the service permanent or go back to a fixed route is expected before the end of the expiration of the pilot.

