Metro Bus Adds Service to New Sartell, Tech High Schools

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is adding to its existing ride offerings to serve the new Sartell and new Tech high schools, set to open in just a couple weeks.

The additional service goes into effect on August 26th.

The Metro Bus on-demand experimental ride service ConneX will expand to serve Sartell High School and nearby Oak Ridge Elementary School during regular weekday hours 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and service will be exclusively to and from the schools.

Metro Bus Fixed Route 12 in south St. Cloud is expanding to serve the new Tech, Stride Academy and Athlos Academy three times on weekdays at 7:22 a.m., 11:22 a.m. and 3:22 p.m. At those times, Route 12 will bypass the Southway Drive loop. Stops will be added near St. Cloud Medical Group and each of those schools.

Route 12 will be on detour from August 26th through approximately September 3rd due to the construction of 33rd Street South.

Metro Bus' Dial-A-Ride service will also expand to match these changes.