Member of Tre Tre Crips Gang Pleads Guilty to Gun Possession

ST. PAUL – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, on July 6, 2020, 26-year-old Donell Flowers a member of the Tre Tre Crips gang, knowingly possessed a loaded Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol, with an obliterated serial number.

Get our free mobile app

The firearm was equipped with a large-capacity magazine, capable of accepting more than 15 rounds of ammunition. Flowers is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time. He has multiple prior felony convictions in Hennepin County and one prior federal conviction for possession of a firearm as a felon.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"