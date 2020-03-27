Melrose Neighborhood Comes Together for Bike Parade [GALLERY]

MELROSE -- A neighborhood in Melrose held a special event on Friday night to help bring people together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-ever Meadowlark Neighborhood Bike Parade gave people in the community a chance to get out for some fresh air and spread some happiness.

Kids biked along the route that passed through the neighborhood and by Meadowlark Country Club and Meadowlark Park while being cheered on by their neighbors.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app