Meeker County Sheriff: Body Found In Kingston Township

KINGSTON -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Kingston Township. They received a call of a body found along the road in the 74500 block of 309th Street at about 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

The identity of the adult male body is not known at this time. The initial investigation is that the man died somewhere other than where he was found.

The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area where the body was found during the overnight hours of Saturday night into Sunday morning to call them.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.