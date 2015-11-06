Meeker County Sheriff Asking For Help In Finding Missing Fugitive

MEEKER COUNTY -- The Meeker County Sheriff's office is asking for your help in finding a wanted man.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says 33-year-old Justin Gatewood, is wanted for Felony Domestic Abuse in Meeker County.

He also has an active felony warrant out of Renville County for Assault and an additional warrant out of Kandiyohi County.

Cruze says Gatewood is believed to stay in the area of Meeker, Kandiyohi and Renville Counites.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400.